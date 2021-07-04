WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,100 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the May 31st total of 216,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of WISeKey International stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.13. WISeKey International has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of WISeKey International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKEY. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WISeKey International in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in WISeKey International in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WISeKey International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WISeKey International by 1,093.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

