Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WTKWY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $102.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

