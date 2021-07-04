Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 245.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 84,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 60,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.

BHK opened at $16.59 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

