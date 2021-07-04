Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $23,904,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,438.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,087.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,917 shares of company stock valued at $124,146.

BTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $13.43 on Friday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.21.

BTRS Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

