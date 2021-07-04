Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,421 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cerner by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,143,000 after acquiring an additional 113,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.98.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

