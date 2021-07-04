Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,889 Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of MIC opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.16. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 97.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

