Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 62.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.47.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $241.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.51. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.30 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

