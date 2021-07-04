Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $117,000 in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EUSGU. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $94,000.

OTCMKTS:EUSGU opened at $10.21 on Friday. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

