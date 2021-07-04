Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $110,000 Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $163.52 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.05 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

