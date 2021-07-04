Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $70.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

