Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after buying an additional 329,183 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,325,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after buying an additional 74,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.31.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $95.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.96. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

