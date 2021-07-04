Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 110.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Mountain Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

NMFC opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.19 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.61% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

