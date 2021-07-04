Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.04.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.