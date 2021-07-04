Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $102,000 Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CERN stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.98. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

