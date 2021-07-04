Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WKPPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Workspace Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Workspace Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Workspace Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS WKPPF opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Workspace Group has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

