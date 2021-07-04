World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cfra cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.76. 335,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.01.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

