Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Up 15.4% Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for $315.32 or 0.00884399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.25 billion and approximately $537.89 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00046148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00136769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00166954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,571.62 or 0.99770710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,128,629 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

