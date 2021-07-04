X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CFO Sells $17,536.24 in Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 2,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $17,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adam S. Mostafa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $37,973.17.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.56. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.12.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XFOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

