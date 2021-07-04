XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on XPEV. Nomura assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. VTB Capital upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

XPEV stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55. XPeng has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primavera Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,162,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,559,000 after buying an additional 5,960,170 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,629,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,590,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,233,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,117,000 after buying an additional 448,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,329,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,073,000 after purchasing an additional 76,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

