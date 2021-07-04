XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report sales of $4.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.51 billion and the highest is $5.03 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $3.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $19.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $21.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.38.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $4,080,181.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,976,232.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock worth $458,515,206 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after acquiring an additional 155,699 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after acquiring an additional 339,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,326,000 after acquiring an additional 124,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,741. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

