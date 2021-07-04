XTRABYTES Price Up 6.4% This Week (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $230.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

