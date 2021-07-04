XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sogou by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,218,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 969,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sogou during the 4th quarter worth about $7,111,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sogou by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,094,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 688,918 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sogou during the 4th quarter worth about $4,283,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sogou by 483.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 463,121 shares in the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOGO stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41. Sogou Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Sogou had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $137.24 million for the quarter.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

