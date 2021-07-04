XTX Topco Ltd Invests $231,000 in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,369 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.33.

NYSE VMC opened at $170.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $114.43 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

