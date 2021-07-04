XTX Topco Ltd Invests $244,000 in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,896,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,524,000 after acquiring an additional 597,819 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.7% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 76,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.5% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 223,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 88,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

RY opened at $102.21 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $66.70 and a twelve month high of $104.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

