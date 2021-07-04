XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KOD shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $563,923.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,994.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 21,997 shares of company stock worth $2,024,443 over the last ninety days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KOD opened at $96.31 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.28.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). On average, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

