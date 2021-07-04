XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,747 GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDRX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GoodRx by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after buying an additional 1,054,662 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $20,170,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in GoodRx by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 692,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,011,000 after purchasing an additional 492,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,315,000 after purchasing an additional 455,576 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $503,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 198,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $5,935,258.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and have sold 940,944 shares worth $35,118,701. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Shares of GDRX opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

