XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,699,000 after buying an additional 24,887 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $150.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.58, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

