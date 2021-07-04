Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Announce Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to post earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.88. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings per share of $2.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $16.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $16.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $18.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.78 to $18.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

NYSE AMG traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $155.94. 237,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,323. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.61. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

