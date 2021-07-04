Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Colfax reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 488.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,330,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,157. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Colfax by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Colfax by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

