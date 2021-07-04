Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Brokerages forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. FirstEnergy reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,766,000 after buying an additional 816,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,504,000 after buying an additional 172,677 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,250 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,772 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FE opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $42.35.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

