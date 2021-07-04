Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.17). Genocea Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNCA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNCA. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 61.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 99,895 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $213,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 58.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

