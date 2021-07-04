Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $606.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.66. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

