Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.16. Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 773.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.15.

SBLK stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,089,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.26. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

