Zacks: Analysts Expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on PHIO shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Phio Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,018. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.22. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 30,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762, which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 that prevent T cells from attacking various cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that prevent cancer cells from inactivating T cells and attack the cancer.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.