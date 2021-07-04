Zacks: Analysts Expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.91 Million

Analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will announce $266.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $298.90 million. Standard Motor Products posted sales of $247.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMP shares. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,400. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 682.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,559,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,795 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMP traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 72,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,180. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

