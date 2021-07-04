Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.33 Million

Analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) will report sales of $342.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.90 million and the lowest is $340.76 million. U.S. Concrete posted sales of $322.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Concrete.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

USCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,099 shares of company stock worth $132,798. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 238,145 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth approximately $680,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 55.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 178,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in U.S. Concrete by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.07. The stock had a trading volume of 267,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,769. U.S. Concrete has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

