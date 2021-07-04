Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $385.97 Million

Brokerages expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report $385.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $392.00 million and the lowest is $379.72 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $350.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,100 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,443,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,856,000 after buying an additional 113,949 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,949,000 after buying an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,197,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,852,000 after buying an additional 337,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after buying an additional 1,360,819 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.93. 2,151,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,355. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

