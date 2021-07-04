Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%. The business had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $583.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,744,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,866,000 after acquiring an additional 274,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 38,077 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 195,689 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.