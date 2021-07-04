Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Federal Signal reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

FSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FSS traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $39.94. The stock had a trading volume of 240,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $43.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.