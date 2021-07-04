Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 528.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.81). Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $669.91 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GVA. DA Davidson upgraded Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE GVA traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.03. 242,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,995. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

