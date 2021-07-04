Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PPL will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PPL by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. PPL has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

