Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to report sales of $67.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.00 million. QCR posted sales of $69.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $269.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.70 million to $274.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $269.90 million, with estimates ranging from $260.90 million to $282.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QCR by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after purchasing an additional 101,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 49,002 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 509.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 31,236 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 218.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 29,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

QCR stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $764.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

