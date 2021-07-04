Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. RADA Electronic Industries posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RADA Electronic Industries.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1,472.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 705,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 34.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 261,284 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 41.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $14.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $568.26 million, a PE ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 1.04.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

