Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to post sales of $92.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.17 million and the highest is $95.40 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $93.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $366.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $358.77 million to $376.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $366.47 million, with estimates ranging from $356.75 million to $382.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.27. 124,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,686. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.98. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

