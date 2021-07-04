Zacks: Brokerages Expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to Post $0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. Himax Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Himax Technologies stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.20.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,483,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,189,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,787,000 after buying an additional 1,439,966 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 33.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,800,000 after buying an additional 605,514 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 5,664,000.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 566,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 24.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,310,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,543,000 after buying an additional 451,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

