Zacks: Brokerages Expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will report earnings per share of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.54. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $80.90 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $82.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

