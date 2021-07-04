Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NCBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $71.39 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $702.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.83.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $51.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

