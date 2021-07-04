Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

COHU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.76. Cohu has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,444,000 after buying an additional 988,991 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,045,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,357,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cohu by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 511,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

