Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) to Sell

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VCRA. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

VCRA opened at $39.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.94 and a beta of 0.15. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $130,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,125.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $26,663.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,688. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

