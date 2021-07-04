Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) to Buy

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group began coverage on BM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

NYSE BMTX opened at $12.27 on Friday. BM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

